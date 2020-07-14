The Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has this evening summoned two ministers for flouting government directives on Covid-19.

The two Ministers, Ruth Aceng of Health and Benny Namugwanya, the minister of State for KCCA were over the weekend filmed while addressing political rallies, contrary to the Presidential directives and restrictions imposed by Public Health Statutory Instruments.

Kadaga’s directive has been prompted by members including Kalungu West’s Joseph Sewungu, Moses Kasibante of Rubaga North and Allan Sewanyana of Makindye West.

The MPs asked the speaker to compel the ministers to explain lest they move a motion of censure against them.