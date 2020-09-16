

By Benjamin Jumbe and Moses Kyeyune

The speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed the minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng to come to parliament and issue a statement on the distribution of masks

This followed concerns from Kasilo County Mp Elijah Okupa and Buhweju County’s Francis Mwijukye over delayed distribution of masks in some parts of the country despite government being given funds for the exercise.

Parliament cleared Shs89 bn for procurement and distribution of masks.

The legislators also demanded accountability for the COVID money prompting the speaker to direct minister Aceng to come with a comprehensive statement on the issues raised by Tuesday next week.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has also instructed members to brace up for the next 30 days so as to dispose off all pending business.

According to the Speaker, all unfinished business should be finished before nomination day for the 2021 polls.

Kadaga has instructed ministers and committee chairpersons to support the House meet this dream, lest everything gets abandoned.