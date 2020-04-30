By Opi Sam Caleb

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has asked District COVID-19 taskforces to work transparently, support local innovation, and maintain vigilance as they manage the pandemic.

Kadaga was speaking during the first meeting of Kamuli Members of Parliaments and the taskforce after receiving a Shs70 million donation from Plan International Uganda at Kamuli Youth center.

Kadaga explained that involving legislators in the district taskforces like the are ex-officials in the district and local councils brings them back to share experiences, identify gaps and push for resources needed in handling emergencies like Covid-19.

Kadaga has meanwhile urged the people of Busoga to use this lockdown to mend relations, improve parenting responsibilities and avoid domestic violence.