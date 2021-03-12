BY MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga says she is holding talks with President Museveni to push for the expeditious appointment of the new Inspector General of Government (IGG) to replace Justice Irene Mulyagonja who last year returned to the Judiciary to serve in the Court of Appeal.

Deputy IGG, George Bamugemereire also left office after completing eight years of service in the inspectorate at the expiry of his second four-year term.

This leaves two vacant top management positions hence all the responsibilities resting on Fauzat Mariam Wangadya, the only remaining Deputy IGG.

Speaking at Parliament during the launch of the new online assets declaration system called the Exit Declaration Module that will only be filled by leaders who are leaving office; the Speaker did not reveal details of her discussion with the President.

“It is a pity that people are leaving and you are not well constituted. I have been discussing with the appointing authority about this matter and I hope sooner than later, it will be done” the Speaker said.

The President is expected to appoint both the IGG and Deputy IGG to fill the void left by Justice Mulyagonja and Mr Bamugemereire.

Justice Mulyagonja left office on July 5 last year after completing two terms which is the maximum period for one to serve as IGG.

Meanwhile, the leaders who are leaving office will be required to declare their wealth at the end of their tenure by filing in the automated exit declaration so that Inspectorate does not proceed to prosecute them before the Leadership Code Tribunal.

Previously, leaders have only been making bi-annual declarations of their wealth which is then assessed by the Inspectorate to ascertain their accuracy.