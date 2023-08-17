By Sam Celeb Opio

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs, Ms. Rebecca Kadaga, has warned the government against compensating people who build on road reserves, but instead, invest the funds on more road network and lighting.

Ms. Kadaga made the call during a fundraising organised by old students of Balawoli Primary School.

“I stood my ground in Parliament and warned the Attorney General, saying I will take him to court on public interest if he compensates people developing along road reserves,” Ms Kadaga said.

Ms Kadaga said following plans to launch the Kamuli-Bukungu Road next month (September), many strategists are constructing homes in the road reserve overnight, while targeting compensation.

The Kamuli-Bukungu road according to Kadaga will beef up the Bukungu ferry, open up Busoga sub-region to other districts and spur business and household incomes.

Responding to demands for presidential campaign pledges amidst infrastructure challenges in schools, Ms Kadaga assured the residents that she is persistently following up with the President because education is her core passion and the only key to securing the future of the many children in the sub-region.

“We need extreme commitment to education. I am really angry, puzzled, and touched but won’t give up reminding the President of his personal presidential pledges to these schools because they are really in dire need,” Ms Kadaga added.

Earlier, the Bugabula North Member of Parliament, Mr John Teira, urged the government to reconsider teachers’ and health workers’ staff ceiling and recruitment to meet the high demand for better services.

Mr Teira also brought to the fore the issue of Edhiruma Primary School, whose buildings were blown off by storm and is still waiting for the Presidential pledge over 10 years down the road.