By Benjamin Jumbe

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga has lauded the EAC heads of state for admitting the Democratic Republic of Congo into the regional bloc.

The central African nation on Tuesday joined the East African Community (EAC) becoming its 7th Partner State after endorsement during the 19th Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, Kadaga said upon ascension to the treaty establishing the East African Community by 14th April and depositing of the instrument of acceptance with the Secretary-General, DRC will fully join EAC’s cooperation in all the sectors.

She is optimistic that by 1st October the whole process will have been concluded, expanding the region’s market size and creating opportunities for employment and investment.