By Elizabeth Kamurungi and Arthur Arnold Wadero

Parliament yesterday passed its first Bill; The Administration of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in which they erased former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga’s name from the parliamentary institute mandated to train legislators and Parliament staff.

Kilak North legislator Anthony Akol introduced the Bill that was passed in under one hour.

One of the members told Daily Monitor last evening that the reason for deleting Kadaga’s name from the Bill was “political and undisclosed”.

Ms Sarah Opendi, the Woman MP for Tororo, then moved a motion to suspend Rule 129 to send the Bill to the House Committee, which permitted for the immediate disposal of the Bill.

Following the passing of the Bill that now awaits Presidential assent, the institute will adopt the original name, Institute of Parliamentary Studies (IPS), ending the era of Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga Institute of Parliamentary Studies (RAKIPS).

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/kadaga-s-name-erased-from-parliament-institute–3574366