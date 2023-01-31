Queen Kaftah, an 18-year-old student of Trinity College Nabweru charged with aggravated torture and causing grievous harm to her juvenile friend over a lover has been sentenced to serve three years in prison.

Queen Kaftah has been sentenced by Kira Court Chief Magistrate, Roselyn Nsenge after she pleaded guilty to the offence.

The magistrate ruled that the sentence of 3 years is to serve as a lesson to the convict and to deter other would be offenders from committing the same offence.

Queen Kaftah is one of the girls seen in a viral video flogging and undressing a 15-year-old friend whom she accused of being in love with her boyfriend Derrick Lwanga.

The jailed Tanzania student turned herself to the authorities after police made an appeal to the public to disclose the identities of the girls in the videos.

Prosecution says Kaftah Committed the offence on January 8, 2023 at Nsasa zone in Kira municipality.