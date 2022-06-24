Rwanda President Paul Kagame has attributed the conflict in the eastern DR Congo to violation of the human rights of Congolese of Rwandan origin.

While speaking to Ms Zain Verjee, a journalist, on the sidelines of the second annual Qatar Economic Forum, President Kagame said the Congolese government needs to fix the problems that affect people of Rwandan origin.

“One, if you look at the Congolese of Rwandan ethnicity and how that issue has been handled in the DR Congo, it needs more attention and serious attention. If that was to be addressed and it can be addressed, there’s no question about that,” President Kagame said.

“If you look at the rights of people, fixing their problems is a simple matter. So I don’t see why DR Congo has not done so. When the international community got involved, they ended up being part of the problem.”

The M23 rebel group, which is dominated by fighters of Rwandan origin, resumed attacks on the DR Congo government this year and they have seized the border town of Bunagana on the Congo side.

Congolese of Rwandan origin are only 450,000 of the DR Congo’s 89.5 million population.

The DR Congo accuses Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels and also embedding in the group’s insurgents, an allegation Kigali denies.

President Kagame told Ms Verjee that the DR Congo, United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco), and The Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a Rwanda rebel group, are working together to fight M23 rebels.