

By ISMAIL MUSA LADU

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has confirmed Mr Abel Kagumire as the substantive Commissioner for Customs, bringing a predictable end to what the tax body described as “competitive and rigorous” exercise.

Before the Wednesday announcement to confirm Mr Kagumire, he once served as Commissioner Customs, a role he was assigned by the former Commissioner General, Ms Doris Akol who had moved Mr Dicksons Collins Kateshumbwa, to head the Domestic Taxes Department.

When Mr John Musinguzi Rujoki replaced Ms Akol at the helm of URA, he made Mr Kagumire the acting Commissioner Customs.

Nearly three months later, the board confirmed Mr Kagumire as the substantive Commissioner Customs.

Before Mr Kagumire once served as the Assistant Commissioner Customs Audit where he was one of the understudies of Mr Kateshumbwa.

Mr Kateshumbwa resigned three months ago to pursue a parliamentary seat in Sheema Municipality.