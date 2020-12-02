By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission is asked to halt the presidential campaigns and save the lives of Ugandans. According to Crispin Kaheru an independent election expert, physical campaigns have failed to work as envisaged.

Campaigns have turned into war-like movies especially in circumstances where the opposition is involved.

Kaheru adds that the enforcement of the Covid-19 prevention SOPs is causing more threats to life than Covid-19 itself.

Yesterday, NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi suspended his campaigns over police brutality.

This was after his music producer Dan Magic and Wilfred Kato, a police officer who is part of his security detail were injured during a scuffle with police in Nazigo, Kayunga district.