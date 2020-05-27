One person has died and two others including a police officer have been injured in a motor accident that occurred last evening at Nakigalala along Entebbe-Express highway.

Luke Owoyesigyere, the deputy police spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan says the injured officer is Superintendent of Police, Jane Nakityo attached to the Police Senior Command and staff college Bwebajja.

He says that at about 7pm, a driver yet to be identified lost control and her vehicle overturned several times killing her on spot.

The accident happened during the rush hour as many motorists raced to beat the 7pm -6:30am curfew imposed as one of the restrictive measures meant to curb spread of the coronavirus.

The injured were rushed to Kisubi Hospital for treatment and the body of the deceased has been taken to city mortuary in Mulago for a post-mortem.