Victims from an accident yesterday along Entebbe-Express highway at Nakigalala have been identified.

The deceased has been identified as Harriet Nabuuma 40 years, a resident of Najeera and the injured male adult as Hannington 38 years a resident of Mpala who was discharged.

The late Nabuuma was driving a motor vehicle registration number UBF 006 S

The same accident also had a police officer Superintendent Jane Nakityo who is attached to the Police Senior Command and staff college Bwebajja, injured.

They were rushed to Kisubi Hospital for treatment and the body of the deceased has been taken to city mortuary Mulago for a postmortem.