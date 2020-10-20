

By Risdel Kasasira

Parliament is yet to set a date for vetting former Internal Security Organisation boss Col Kaka Bagyenda for his new appointment as Uganda’s ambassador to Angola.

President Museveni forwarded Kaka Bagyenda to parliament for approval of his new appointment together with that of Hassan Galiwango, who has also been appointed Uganda’s Ambassador to Kenya.

Parliament’s spokesperson Hellen Kaweesa confirms that the President’s letters of appointment were received on Friday but no date has been fixed for the duo to appear before the appointments committee.

Kaka who was recently investigated by parliament for human rights abuses relating to reports of Ugandans being tortured in safe houses, was sacked by President Museveni On October 8th and was replaced by with Col Charles Oluka.