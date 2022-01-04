The lawyer of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has said his client was tortured while in a week-long detention to an extent that he is urinating blood.

Mr Eron Kiiza said Mr Rukirabashaija’s legs are swollen and his clothes are bloodstained.

“A search is ongoing at Mr Rukirabashaija’s home in Iganga. He is urinating blood. He has swollen legs. He is clearly tortured. He needs urgent medication and counselling,” Mr Kiiza said.

This is the third time he is being arrested by security personnel. In all incidents, he has claimed that he was tortured. He was arrested in April and September 2020.

Police allege that Mr Rukirabashaija made offensive communication, under the Computer Misuse Act, against President Museveni and his son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who doubles as the Commander of Land Forces, between December 23, 2021 and December 26, 2021.

