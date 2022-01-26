By Ritah Kemigisa

Security forces have bowed to pressure and released novelist Kakwenza Rukirabahaija following calls from activists worldwide.

Kakwenza was yesterday “kidnapped” by unknown people moments after Buganda Road court granted him bail.

His lawyer Eron Kiiza has confirmed that Kakwenza was this morning dumped at his Iganga based home after spending the night at Makindye military barracks.

Kiiza however says Kakwenza is unwell and has been taken to hospital to seek better medication.

Kakwenza is charged with two counts of “offensive communication” after reportedly making unflattering remarks about the president and his son Lt. General Muhoozi Kaneirugaba on Twitter.

While granting bail to Kakwenza, the magistrate Douglas Singiza asked him to deposit his passport that shall be retained for at least six month.

The Magistrate also barred Kakwenza and his lawyers from commenting about the case in the press as doing so will lead to automatic cancellation of his bail.