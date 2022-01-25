By Ruth Anderah

Novelist Kakweza Rukira Bashaija has been released on bail by Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Dr Darglas Singiza.

While releasing him, the magistrate ordered him to pay a cash bail of Shs500, 000 and each of his sureties was ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs10million.

He was further ordered to deposit his passport before Court and it is to be retained for 6months.

Court also barred both parties from discussing this case in the media if so his bail will be counselled.