By Ruth Anderah
Novelist Kakweza Rukira Bashaija has been released on bail by Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Dr Darglas Singiza.
While releasing him, the magistrate ordered him to pay a cash bail of Shs500, 000 and each of his sureties was ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs10million.
He was further ordered to deposit his passport before Court and it is to be retained for 6months.
Court also barred both parties from discussing this case in the media if so his bail will be counselled.
Kakwenza has been on remand at Kitalya government prison on charges of offensive communication to the person of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his son Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.
Kakweza was on December 29th 2021 arrested from his home in Kisaasi Central – Nakawa division following a tweet he uploaded on his official Twitter handle ” Kakweza Rukira@kakwezarukira” which the prosecution says was meant to disturb the peace of the president and that of his son Muhoozi.
The state contends that the charge of offensive communication offends section 25 of the Computer misuse act.
Kakweza allegedly committed the offences between the 24th and 28th of December 2021.