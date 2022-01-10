By Nakyeyune Christine

Writer Kwakwenza Rukiribashaija is today expected to appear in court, according to a court order issued on January 6th.

This is after Kakwenza’s relatives led by Eva Basiima and Muhindo Morgan, petitioned the high court in Kampala over what they called his continuous illegal detention without an opportunity to lawfully defend himself in the courts of law against the alleged charges of offensive communication.

He is expected to be arraigned in court at 2pm for plea taking.

The court order which was addressed to the Commander of the Special Forces Commander Brig. Gen. Peter Chandia, CID Director Grace Akullo, Police chief Martin Okoth Ochola and the Attorney General, is the second one issued regarding the same.

The first was issued by the chief magistrate’s courts court in Makindye.

Kakwenza is alleged to have used his twitter handle to insult Gen. Muhoozi Keinerugaba, the commander of the land forces and also son of the president.