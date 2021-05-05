By Benjamin Jumbe

Former independent presidential candidate Nancy Kalembe is yet to receive her invitation for the swearing-in ceremony of President Museveni.

Addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday, the minister for presidency Esther Mbayo said invitations had been extended to all the former presidential candidates who took part in the 14 January polls.

Speaking to Kfm, Kalembe who was running as an independent said she was yet to receive the said invitation noting that she could as such not confirm whether she will attend the ceremony or not.

The ceremony scheduled for next week on May 12th will take place at Kololo independence grounds with 21 heads of state so far said to have confirmed attendance.

A total of 4,042 guests have been invited for the ceremony to run under the theme, “securing the future.”