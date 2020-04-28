By Abubaker Kirunda

Residents of Kaliro have turned away four tons of food that had been donated by the Kyabazinga of Busoga.

The Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula last week launched a drive to get food for his subjects that are struggling to find food during this Covid-19 lockdown.

Several tons of food were secured by the Kyabazinga team headed by the deputy Katikiro Osuman Noor, and this was to be distributed in all the eleven chiefdoms of Busoga Kingdom.

However, the Kyabazinga subjects from the Bulamoji Chiefdom, that is headed by his rival Edward Columbus Wambuzi have rejected the relief food saying it is an abomination to receive it.

The Bulamoji Chiefdom Prime Minister Sam Mutono has thus asked the District Internal Security Officer to stop the team distributing food solicited by the Kyabazinga Nadiope because they do not recognize him as their king.