The government of Uganda in 2017 launched the first specialized wildlife court in the country and arguably the first on the African continent.

The court was set up to quicken the dispensation of justice in wildlife crime-related cases following complaints over lack of prioritization by judicial officers to handle them.

In this episode, Benjamin Jumbe speaks to the head of the Standard Utilities and Wildlife Court at Buganda Road, Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu.

Don’t miss the second part of this report where Chief Magistrate shares her story of growing up and her favourite chicken she kept for over 10 years.