

Kampala City Hall court has issued criminal summons against Rtd Gen.Henry Tumukunde due to his failure to appear in court this morning as was scheduled.

The summons have been issued by the Court’s grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise after Tumukunde’s lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima informed him that his client was not in court but was on his way coming.

However, this did not stop the magistrate from issuing the summons saying court cannot wait for him since he knew it starts at 9:00 am.

He is charged with one count of treason in which prosecution states that on March 5th 2020 while appearing on a morning show at one of the local Tv stations in Kampala, Rt. Lt Gen Tumukunde made utterances which were calculated to instigate the Republic of Rwanda to invade Uganda and cause an unlawful change of government.

Tumukunde is also battling with unlawful possession of two guns Ak47 and a pistol and being in possession of 34 rounds of ammunitions.

The summons requiring Tumukunde to appear in court on September 23rd for mention of the case.