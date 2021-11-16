Security personnel have cordoned off the two areas in the heart of Kampala where two explosions happened this morning.

One of them went off at Raja Chambers, along Parliament Avenue in Kampala, just a few meters from parliament’s main gate.

The building houses several offices of Members of Parliament.

While the other went off right near the Central Police Station along Buganda Road.

Reports indicate that some people have been injured and several others are feared dead.

The Red Cross officials have been seen attending to some of the people who were injured in the twin explosions, with ambulances seen ferrying some of the critically injured to Mulago national referral hospital for further management.

Earlier, the police ordered the immediate evacuation of the Speaker of Parliament and MPs as well as all workers at Kampala Capital City Authority which is located right next to parliament.

The police fire brigade has also been struggling to put out a fire on a vehicle that had been parked near the area where the explosion happened.

Currently, traffic flow along the nearby roads has been disrupted after security personnel cordoned off parts of Parliament Avenue, Nile Avenue and Buganda Road

Meanwhile, KFM’s Stephen Mbidde is at the KCCA clinic where he continues to paint a picture of the current situation there.