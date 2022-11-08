The Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kabuye Kyofatogabye says the plan to relocate Entebbe taxis is still on and has only been delayed by structural challenges including construction works of the Kampala flyover.

Taxi drivers at Entebbe stage in the old taxi park have since been directed to vacate the overcrowded Old taxi park and occupy Usafi or Kisenyi parks.

Speaking to KFM, Kyofatogabye said due to the Ebola outbreak, it’s now more important to lock out Entebbe taxis which he says makes the park overcrowded as it has eight stages with over 100 taxis plying the Kampala-Entebbe road daily.

He meanwhile says due to the safety of passengers, they are considering having the taxis operate in the park during the night.