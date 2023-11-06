The chairperson of Kampala District Land Board, Mr. David Balondemu, has been released on bail by Kampala City Hall Court after spending three weeks on remand at Luzira Prison.

Balondemu, 52, and 3 others are charged with obtaining money by false pretence after allegedly conning a Korean investor, Hyun Uk Kim, about 600 USD (Shs2.5 billion) in a fake gold deal.

He has been released by Grade One Magistrate Rehema Nassozi together with his fellow lawyer Eric Mkwe Geofrey.

Each has been ordered to pay Shs20 million cash and each of their sureties ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs200 million. Additionally, they have been asked to deposit their passports in court.

Their two co-accused persons; Mugisha James Jeff and Maviri Godfrey have been further remanded to Luzira Prison until November 15, 2023, for their bail ruling and mention of the case.

It is said that the suspects and others still at large between March and November 2021 at the office of M/S Balondemu & Co Advocates along Parliamentary Avenue obtained the said money by pretending that they were selling 63KGs of gold to Hyun UK Kim whereas not.