The Kampala District Land Board Chairperson, Mr David Balondemu was arraigned before Buganda Road Magistrates Court on Monday and charged with other fraud-related offences.

He appeared before grade one Magistrate Winnie Nankya who remanded him until November 22, 2023, for bail ruling.

The land boss, who is battling charges of obtaining money by false pretence is jointly charged with Mr Kaweesa Ronald Kizito, a carpenter in Kawempe, Mkwe Eric Geoffrey, an advocate, and Ibona Joseph an accountant at Boom Advocates.

Prosecutor Ivan Kyazze says the group and others still at large during the months of November 2022 and April 2023 at Boom Advocates in Kampala, with intent to defraud obtained 553,000 dollars from Kg Unlimited LLC by falsely pretending that they were going to award it a contract of supplying Agricultural Drone sprayers and fertilizers from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries whereas not.

Bolondemu, who has been out on bail is also battling other charges of obtaining money by false pretence after he allegedly connined a Korean Investor Hyun Uk Kim around 600 USD (about 2.5 billion) in a fake gold deal.