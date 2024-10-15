The Kampala District Land Board Chairman, Mr. David Balondemu, has been remanded to Luzira Prison on charges of forging a medical form to secure his temporary release from previous fraud offenses.

He is jointly accused of the crime with a medical doctor attached to Mulago Hospital, Mr. Hassan Segujja, who is also wanted by the court. Dr. Segujja is facing charges of forging a prescription medical form.

According to the prosecution, Dr. Segujja, along with others who remain at large, knowingly and fraudulently created a false document in 2023. The document falsely indicated that Mr. Balondemu was a patient at Kampala Hospital.

The forged prescription form and CT scan were allegedly created between June 12 and November 7, 2023. These documents were then presented to the Buganda Road Court as grounds for Balondemu to obtain bail.

Balondemu had previously faced charges of obtaining over USD 50,000 from KG Unlimited LLC by falsely claiming that they would be awarded a contract for agricultural supplies to the Ministry of Agriculture.

He has been remanded until October 21, 2024, for a mention of the case and a further hearing of his bail application. The warrant of arrest against Dr. Segujja has also been extended until that date.