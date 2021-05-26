By Prossy Kisakye

Kampala lord mayor-elect Erias Lukwago, together with City Lord councilors of Kampala Capital City Authority is expected to take oath today.

Lukwago who contested using an FDC ticket retained his seat in a January tight race which attracted several contestants.

He collected 194,592 votes against his main challenger Nabillah Nagayi Sempala of the National Unity Platform who garnered 60,082 votes.

Other contestants were NRM’s Daniel Kazibwe aka Ragadee, with 23388 votes, DP’s Charles Senkubuge with 2355 votes, Independent Joseph Mayanja aka Chameleon with 12212 votes, independent Innocent Kawooya with 762 votes among others.