The minister for Kampala and Metropolitan affairs, Betty Amongi has suspended all meetings at Kampala Capital City Authority.

The directive comes amid growing tension after four KCCA officials tested positive for Coronavirus last week.

The Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago had called an emergency meeting with city councilors this morning to discuss the current situation at the authority and the fate of taxi and boda bodas operations in the city.

The meeting was also meant to follow up with Shs1bn that was recently released by government to help the authority fight the pandemic among other issues.

However Amongi has ordered that all meetings at City Hall be suspended with immediate effect to allow testing of all KCCA staff for coronavirus and to ensure social distancing.