The minister of Kampala metropolitan affairs has issued guidelines for the reopening of public transport due on June 4th after consultations from the health ministry.

Addressing the media, Minister Betty Amongi said from tomorrow, all taxi operators and owners within the Kampala metropolitan area must report to KCCA where they shall be assigned parks, stages and routes to guide their operation.

They are also supposed to report to the ministry of transport to obtain a temporary route chart that is valid until December 31st.

Bus operators have been advised to report directly to the ministry of transport for guidance.

Meanwhile all public transport owners have been asked to provide personal protective equipment to their workers and ensure social distancing measure are observed between their staff and passengers.

Amongi adds that all bus terminals and taxi parks have to check the temperature of staff and passengers on a daily basis and also install hand washing facilities.

All buses and taxis must carry half of their normal capacity as directed by the president.

In the meantime, passengers are advised to line up on clearly marked points at each stage where taxis have been designated to park.