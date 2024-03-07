The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has placed Kampala district under an animal quarantine after the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

In a statement addressed to the Chief Administrative Officer, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) from Anna Rose Ademun, the commissioner of animal health in the Agriculture ministry, after an outbreak of FMD in Kabowa, Rubaga division.

“The district has been placed under quarantine as per the Animal Disease Act, capt 38,” the statement reads in part.

She adds that movement of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, and their by-products to, through, or within the district has been prohibited until further notice.

Livestock markets, slaughter places, including butcheries, loading grounds and animal shows in the entire district are hereby closed with immediate effect,” the statement reads further.

The minister for Agriculture, Frank Tumwebaze has since revealed that the total susceptible animal herd across the country that requires FMD vaccination as per current estimates is 44 million.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease of many wild and domestic cloven-footed mammals and many other animals. In swine, the disease is characterized by vesicles on the feet, snout and in the mouth