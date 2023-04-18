Under the hashtag #KampalaPotholeExhibition, various Ugandans on Monday launched an online campaign to highlight the poor roads in the country’s capital city, Kampala.

The campaign is running mainly on the social media platform, Twitter, where concerned citizens both in Uganda and abroad have gone on to poke holes in Kampala’s road system. Social media users have taken an initiative to capture pictures of potholes in various parts of the city which they upload with captions indicating their exact location.

Those abroad have contributed to the hashtag by quoting, retweeting, and tagging government officials and agencies such as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), and Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) among others.

“Namugoona – Bawalakata Road, 3months ago, @KCCAUG told me they notified the ‘team’ about this, a month ago @kasyate told me he forwarded to the contractor for action. Situation getting worser,” Twitter user Tumwesige Andrew Muyomba captioned his pictures on Tuesday.

“Kampala pothole Docuseries.😳 #Industrialarea,” media personality Lucky Mbabazi captioned her video showing potholes in the industrial area.

While it remains unclear when the pothole exhibition will end, some social media users have started sharing fruits of the hashtag. Some workers have been captured on the streets of Kampala filling up the potholes with soil.

Meanwhile, UNRA took to their Twitter platform on Tuesday to show off their new mobile trucks that will be supporting road maintenance operations.

“We’ve acquired a new fleet of mobile station trucks to support road maintenance operations and ensure efficient service delivery across our entire road network. This allows for repairs on-site; especially useful in remote areas or during emergency repairs,” UNRA tweeted.

In an interview with KFM recently, the Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Dorothy Kisaka revealed that the public outcry over potholed city roads will not last long as the authority is working to urgently address the matter.

She was responding to a Sunday Monitor reader, David Bizimana who pointed out the bad state of the road connecting to Naguru Hospital via Naguru remand home towards Uganda Police Headquarters in his letter to the publication’s editor.

Follow more tweets under the hashtag #KampalaPotholeExhibition