Everest Kayondo, the Chairperson, Kampala City Traders Association has died.

According to the association’s spokesperson Issa Ssekito, Kayondo has succumbed to Covid-19 from Life-line hospital in Zana along Entebbe Road where he had been admitted for treatment.

He tells KFM that details of funeral arrangements will be communicated by the family later.

Everisto Kayondo was a renowned businessman and advocate for the rights of city traders.

He was also an investor in the tourism sector.

Covid-19 has continued to the lives of Ugandans with the death toll now standing at over 714, while the number of infections stands at over 73,400 with slightly over 50,000 recoveries.