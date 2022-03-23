By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has announced a reshuffle of Resident District Commissioners, Resident City Commissioners and their deputies.

According to the new list released today, the outspoken RCC of Kampala, Hudu Hussein has been moved to Yumbe.

He has been replaced by Amina Lukanga.

According to a statement issued by the deputy press secretary to the president, Faruk Kirunda, the new appointments take immediate effect.

The controversial Hudu Hussein is known for among other things directing street vendors to vacate.

He also gave street preachers 30 days to vacate Kampala streets saying that “seriousness” will not be tolerated in his efforts to establish a neater, more organized city.

Some of those who have retained their positions include; Anderson Burora the Rubaga deputy RCC. Fatuma Nabitaka the Mukono RDC and Wakiso RDC Justine Mbabazi among others.