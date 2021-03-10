By Andrew Bagala

Police have started a crackdown on criminal gangs following a spate of violent crimes in various parts of Kampala and its suburbs.

Gangs riding boda bodas have been trailing and waylaying people they suspect to be carrying money or other valuables, beat and rob them.

Police identified the crimainal hotspots as Wakaliga Road, Rubaga Road, Fort Road, Hoima Road, Kyaggwe Road, Rashid Khamis Road, Eighth Street in Industrial Area, Wankoko area on Port Bell Road, Northern Bypass, Nakawa-Ntinda Stretcher Road, Ring Road near Lubiri, and Nsambya -Ggaba Road junction.

