By Sam Caleb Opio

Police in Kamuli district are holding a man who allegedly killed his daughter’s 16-year-old lover.

The deceased was a Senior One student at Bugulumbya Secondary School, and a resident of Busanda village, Bugulumbya sub-county, the Busoga North Police spokesperson, Mr. Michael Kasadha said.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that Benon Ntalo found James Kakonso standing with his daughter by the roadside and chased him for ‘spoiling her’, and in the process, the deceased fell into a ditch where he was assaulted to death,” Mr. Kasadha said.

Kasadha added that Ntalo was joined by Adam Kalenzi and Eria Kezaala in the pursuit of the deceased who they kept referring to as a “thief”.

Ntalo is said to have been looking for third term fees balance for his daughter who is in Primary Six when he bumped into the pair.

“When the deceased was confronted, he showed respect and fled, but the father pursued him and caught up with him when he fell into a ditch and beat him up, after which he said he was a thief,” an eyewitness said.

The Bugulumbya district councilor, Ms. Victoria Apili, condemned the father’s action, saying it was uncalled for since the deceased had respected him by running away and both were juveniles. “We should learn to control our emotions and manage our anger,” she regretted.

Relatedly, Mr. Kasadha said they are investigating the death of a 40-year-old unidentified man, whose body washed up in a swamp in Bugolo village, Kisozi sub-county, Kamuli district, on October 5.

Mr. Kasadha said the body was discovered by three people who were on a fishing expedition.

“Our officers visited the scene of the crime and found the body with multiple signs of assault. We suspect that the deceased was murdered from another site and only dumped in the swamp,” he said.