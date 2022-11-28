By Yahudu Kitunzi

The Kamuli district security committee (DSC) has closed Nabwigulu police post following intelligence information on an alleged planned attack by unknown assailants.

The Busoga North regional police spokesperson, Micheal Kasadha says the decision was reached following confirmation of the said plans by the director of crime intelligence to the district police commander in Kamuli.

He however quickly adds that security authorities in Kamuli had earlier listed Nabwigulu police post among those to be merged due to manpower constraints and inadequacies.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, they started piloting the sub-county policing model with 129 police posts merged so far, including those in Kampala Metropolitan area.

Relatedly, all territorial security commanders have been urged to be alert and prepared to respond to any form of attack targeting them.This comes amid increasing attacks on security installations across the country.

Over the weekend, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) shot and killed one of the suspected assailants who raided a security installation in Jinja city in eastern Uganda and killed one soldier.

The UPDF has also since put out of action two of the assailants in a gunfire exchange while on patrol in Kapeeka town, Nakaseke district.

Enanga says much as they are yet to establish the motive for the attacks, their officers have adequately been trained on how to use proportionate force, under violent and unpredictable situations like ambushes, attacks at checkpoints, detaches, and security facilities.

Enanga meanwhile says they have so far recovered three guns, 88 rounds of ammunition, and the operations are still ongoing.