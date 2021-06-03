BY OPIO SAM CALEB

In the Eastern district of Kamuli, Martyrs Day celebrations in Kamuli were held with calls on believers to emulate the courage of the martyrs.

In his homily, Rev Fr Richard Kizito Okao, the Kamuli Catholic Parish Priest has implored faithful to stand for their faith, remain steadfast in what is just without compromise and emulate the courage, determination and resilience of the martyrs in all the challenges they face especially Covid pandemic.

Fr Kizito said conducting only an early mass has enabled them to observe the Covid-19 SOPs.

However, most of the faithful regretted failing to go to Namugongo pilgrimage to renew their faith and identify with the martyrs physically.

At Kamuli Nurses and Midwifery training School the Chaplain Rev Fr Anthony Semadali urged the student Nurses to exercise high values in life and uphold Christian values of Love, Care and humility in serving the people of God.