By Ritah Kemigisa

Anti-graft bodies have doubted the competence of former lands minister Betty Kamya to serve as the Inspector General of Government (IGG).

Kamya was named the new IGG by the president last evening, replacing Justice Irene Mulyagonja.

The executive director of Transparency International Uganda, Peter Wandera says Kamya lacks a legal mind which is key for the operations of the Inspectorate of Government.

Wandera now warns that Kamya’s deputy, Anne Muhairwe will suffer the burden.

Muhairwe is the current president of the Uganda Christian Lawyers fraternity.

Wandera is meanwhile questioning Kamya’s authority as an NRM cadre to bring to book members from her party including the president.

The Inspectorate of Government is an independent institution charged with the responsibility of eliminating corruption, abuse of authority and of public office.

The powers as enshrined in the Constitution and IG Act include to; investigate or cause investigation, arrest or cause arrest, prosecute or cause prosecution, make orders and give directions during investigations.