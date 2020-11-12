Business Matthew Kanyamunyu has been sentenced to 5 years and 1 month in prison by High Court Judge Steven Mubiru.

This is after he was convicted on his own guilty plea for the murder of social worker Kenneth Akena.

After prosecution studied the facts of the case, the charge was reduced from murder to manslaughter which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment upon conviction.

He has been convicted on manslaughter because there was no intention or malice aforethought.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has meanwhile withdrawn murder charges against Kanyamunyu’s Burudian girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari.

According to a letter tendered in court, the DPP has lost interest in the matter.

Munwangari was jointly accused with her boyfriend Kanyamunyu of shooting child rights activist Kenneth Akena to death on November 12th 2016 along Kampala-Jinja High Way near Malik Car bond, opposite Uganda Manufacturer’s Association in Lugogo Nakawa Division.

Justice Mubiru has thus set her free and prosecution led by Jonathan Muwaganya amended the charge sheet.