The trial of businessman Mathew Kanyamunyu and his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari who are said to have shot dead social worker Kenneth Akena at Lugogo in Kampala has been pushed to October 27th.

Kanyamunyu and Munwangari’s trial was expected to resume this morning but according to the High Court Registry, it has been postponed following an administrative meeting held yesterday.

The trial was halted in February this year after presiding judge Steven Mubiru indicated that the time allocated to him to handle a criminal session in Kampala was out and that he had supervisory roles to do at his work station at Gulu High court.

However, according to the Judiciary’s communication officer Jamson Karemani, Justice Mubiru was recalled to handle the case to completion together with other criminal cases.

Justice Mubiru abandoned the trial after listening to 12 witnesses including the late Akena’s relatives, investigating officers and a senior government Analyst Robinah Kirinya who examined police exhibits and found out that they had gun powder and matching DNA.

Both Kanyamunyu and Munwangari are out on bail.