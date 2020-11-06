



By Christina Nabatanzi

The Highcourt has heard that Mathew Kanyamunyu’s three lawyers have abandoned him in the middle of his criminal trial.

This has been the submission of state prosecutor Jonathan Muwaganya as Kanyamunyu and co -accused Cynthia Munwangari’s case came up for further hearing on Friday.

Both Kanyamunyu and Munwangari have informed trial judge Steven Mubiru that since the last adjournment ten days ago, their lawyers; Caleb Alaka, Evans Ochienge and Macdusman Kabenga have neither met them in preparation of this trial nor been returning thier calls.

However State Prosecutor Jonathan Muwanganya had called 2 witnesses in court today who were ready to testify against the duo for the murder of social rights activist Kenneth Akena in November 2016 for allegedly denting their car at Lugogo.

Justice Mubiru has now decided that the two accused need no more time than this weekend to either instruct new lawyers, make efforts to contact the previous 3 or notify the court’s registrar to be availed with a state aided lawyer otherwise hearing of the case must continue by Monday 9th/November 2020.

