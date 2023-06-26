By Felly Akullu

Retired Supreme Court Judge, George Kanyeihamba has said that the Court does not have the right to decide where Justice Stella Arach Amoko should be buried.

The former Judge has told Daily Monitor that the court has nothing to do with this matter.

Justice Amoko died at the age of 69 on June 17, 2023, and was to be buried on June 23rd, but that has not happened due to disagreements over her burial site.

Her children and siblings have since petitioned court demanding that she should be buried at Jukia Hill in Nebbi, contrary to official plans to bury her at her husband Amb. James Amokó’s home in Adjumani district.

Mediation was held earlier but it was unsuccessful, prompting the court hearing at the High Court Family Division, with a ruling expected on the matter tomorrow.