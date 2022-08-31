By Perez Rumanzi

A requiem service is to be held today for former Obote II Minister for cooperatives Yona Kanyomozi, at the All Saints Cathedral Nakasero.

According to the program shared by the family, the body of the late Kanyomozi shall be transported to his home in Rwashamaire Kajara Ntungamo district.

Born at Rukindo Eastern division Ntungamo municipality in June 1940, Kanyomozi lived in Rwashamaire town council where he will be laid to rest on Friday, September 02.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Ntungamo district council passed a resolution in his honor.

A motion proposed by the Itojo sub county councilor Denis Savimbi to pay tribute to the late, was unanimously seconded and later several councilors described the late as development oriented, cultured and selfless leader who dedicated all the time of his life to serving the people especially in Ntungamo District.

Asuman Kigongo, the District vice chairperson who also represents Nyamunuka town council asked the district council to name one of the key facilities, a school, a road, or a health unit after him so that he can be remembered.