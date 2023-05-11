By Juliet Kigongo | Monitor
After years without justice, the family of the late Robert Karamagi has, for the third time, petitioned the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) seeking to reopen his murder case.
Karamagi was allegedly burnt at the home of renowned local artiste Joseph Mayanja, alias Jose Chameleone, 11 years ago.
Maj Benedicto Kyamanywa, the father of the deceased, through his lawyers of Nalukoola Advocates and Solicitors, and Ochieng Associated Advocates and Solicitors, petitioned the DPP demanding the reopening of his son’s case.
In a letter dated April 27, the lawyers note that they have on several occasions written to the office of the DPP in respect of the case.
The lawyers further stress that over half a decade ago, the DPP's predecessors promised to have the matter investigated afresh and assured members of the public to handle the same to its logical conclusion.