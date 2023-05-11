After years without justice, the family of the late Robert Karamagi has, for the third time, petitioned the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) seeking to reopen his murder case.

Maj Benedicto Kyamanywa, the father of the deceased, through his lawyers of Nalukoola Advocates and Solicitors, and Ochieng Associated Advocates and Solicitors, petitioned the DPP demanding the reopening of his son’s case.

In a letter dated April 27, the lawyers note that they have on several occasions written to the office of the DPP in respect of the case.