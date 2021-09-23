By Benson Tumusiime

A junior minister has recounted how she went to Arapai market in Napak District disguised as a Somali national, and a woman offered to sell girls to her at Shs20,000 each.

Ms Davinia Esther Anyakun, the State minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, made the revelation during a national dialogue on child trafficking in Kampala yesterday.

“… I had Commissioner (Kyateka) Mondo and other MPs. I personally went approached them (women) and pretended to be buying a girl…. I spoke to them in Kiswahili and one of them was speaking Ateso language,” Ms Anyakun, who is also the Woman MP for Nakapiripit, said.

She added: “She didn’t even want to know where I am taking the girl or my address but when she realised that I am not a serious buyer, she started abusing me in the local language.”

