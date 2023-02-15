Karamoja Parliamentary Forum is demanding for the resignation of the two ministers in charge of Karamoja Affairs for allegedly mismanaging relief items meant to benefit the people of Karamoja who suffered disarmament.

Speaking to the media at parliament, the sub-region’s MPs led by their chairperson, Remigio Achia accused the Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu, and the main Minister Goretti Kitutu of hiding the relief items in their homes.

Achia alleges that iron sheets and bags of Posho meant for the people of Karamoja were found in Nandutu’s and Kitutu’s homes respectively

He asked the president to carry out thorough investigations about the matter, urging the two ministers to resign for doing a deplorable act