Legislators from Karamoja sub-region have protested government’s Bill aimed at abolishing the Karamoja Development Agency (KDA) under the Rationalization of Agencies and Public Expenditure programme.

This after the Minister for Karamoja affairs, Mary Goretti Kitutu presented a Bill to repeal KDA to the Presidential Affairs Committee where she justified the move to scrap the agency, noting that it is already dead.

However, MPs from the sub-region led by their chairperson Hon. Remegio Achia, opposed the Bill, saying Karamoja still needs this affirmative action agency to bridge the development gap with other areas.

The Karamoja Development Agency was established by an Act of Parliament in 1987, to support development by connecting Karamoja residents to the resources and opportunities they need to build strong, stable livelihoods that can withstand future challenges.

However, its operations were suspended in 1994 due to corruption but the MPs have been in talks with government to revamp it.

Napak district woman MP Faith Nakut says that KDA had achieved a lot in the short time it operated in Karamoja compared to what has been achieved by the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs.

The minister asked the Karamoja MPs to remain calm as she continues to consult on whether the agency can be saved from rationalization.