The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has today revealed that she has bought 500 iron sheets to replace the ones she unknowingly received from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

While opening today’s session, Among revealed that she has already instructed her personal assistant to take the iron sheets back to OPM.

The speaker noted that she had already donated the 500 iron sheets to different schools in Bukedea district without knowing that they were meant for Karamoja sub-region. According to Among, she found it important to buy the iron sheets and send them back to OPM.

The opposition Chief Whip, John Baptist Nambeshe who represented the leader of opposition in today’s sitting lauded the speaker for the gesture towards the needy people of Karamoja, the original beneficiaries of the iron sheets.

Members of Parliament from Karamoja sub-region recently asked the minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs to resign and pave the way for investigations into allegations of diversion of relief items meant for the vulnerable communities in northeastern Uganda.