By Simon Peter Emwamu

Close to 150 students allegedly under state house scholarship on affirmative action for being from the Karamoja sub-region have missed the end-of-semester exams in various universities after they failed to get commitment letters to be cleared by their respective universities to sit for exams.

The 150 students pursuing various disciplines in both public and private universities are drawn from the various constituencies that form the Karamoja subregion, and each MP in those constituencies had a slot of 5 students to enlist for the scholarship.

Emmanuel Chero Achilingmoe, chairman of Karamoja youth agenda, says though state house scholarships were scrapped across the country in 2017, this was an affirmative action specifically for the Karamoja sub-region, but their leaders seem not to have played their roles in pursuit of the President’s offer.”

Irene Karamagi, the in-charge scholarship desk at the statehouse tells KFM that indeed there is an issue with the scholarship for some students from the Karamoja sub-region which has not been resolved on the ground of technicalities but the MPS have failed to produce a directive or memorandum from the President clarifying that the said students are on statehouse scholarship.